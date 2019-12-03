|
Casimer Pawluc
Casimer (Kazimierz) Pawluc, 97, died on November 27, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1922, near Mariinsk, Russia though by birthright he was a Polish national. Like many Poles, his family had been forced to relocate to Siberia by the Russian government before his birth. After Cas was born, they escaped and returned to the Wilno region of Poland in the early 1920s. When he was 17, in late 1939, he and well over a million Poles including fellow students, professors, clergy and politicians were arrested by Russian forces, interrogated and sentenced to slave labor camps. Only one-third of those sent to labor camps survived. Cas was sentenced to 15 years in a labor camp in the Komi region of northwestern Russia. While he was held prisoner, his sister Isabella, a noted poet whose pseudonym was Eugenia Mackiewicz, disappeared from the university in Warsaw, one of thousands of Polish civilians who were annihilated during the war.
After escaping the Russian labor camp in 1942, Cas traveled across Siberia to join General Anders of the Allied forces fighting in Uzbekistan. Once he connected with the Polish army, he was recruited by the RAF for navigator training. He was sent to Nottingham, England in spring 1943 via Iran, Iraq, India and South Africa. In September 1944, he was sent to Canada to receive further training from the Royal Canadian Air Force. After the war ended, he was sent back to England, but refused to be repatriated to Communist Poland, and was granted status to return to Canada.
Shortly thereafter, he met Genevieve Pawelczyk, a native of Buffalo, and they married. He emigrated to the United States where he pursued a degree in photographic technology from Rochester Institute of Technology. He was in the fore of color engraving in the newspaper business, starting at the Houston Chronicle and shortly thereafter recruited by The Miami Herald, from which he retired. He and Genevieve then relocated to Stuart. Genevieve died in 2003.
Cas was an avid bridge player who directed local bridge games. He also loved to play chess and to work in his yard. His irreverent, dry and witty sense of humor will be missed by everyone privileged to know him. He was a gentleman of honor, a scholar and a loving friend, husband and father. He is survived by his daughter, Sonia M. Pawluc, and very dear friend, Leatha A. Williams.
We are grateful for the extraordinary support of Dolores and Carlos Collins, Lori B. Jenkins, Carol and Gary Hoyt, Sheila Biehl and Mary Laub Cowan during these most difficult last few months. No services are planned at this time. Contributions in memory of Cas can be made to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, Inc., located in Palm City, Florida.
His life, in his words—"Unbelievable!"
