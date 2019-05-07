|
|
Catharine Cordell
Stuart, FL
Catharine Cordell, 102, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with her family by her side.
Catharine was a devoted wife and mother and was a long time member of Miles Grant Country Club.
Catharine is survived by her three children Lynn Breitlow, of Pewaukee, WI, Joan Cordell Vannier of Atlanta, GA and Doug Cordell of Oakland, CA; her four grandchildren Matthew, Caitlyn, Alexis and Cordell; her three great-grandchildren Caden, Colt and Faith and her daughter-in-law Yvette Hemond Cordell of Greenville, SC. Catharine is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Edward Cordell and her son Robert Joseph Cordell and her grandson Joseph Gamble Cordell.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, FL on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am with Father Jack Barrow officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Catharine can be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 7, 2019