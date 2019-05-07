Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
2100 SE Cove Road
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharine Cordell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharine Cordell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catharine Cordell Obituary
Catharine Cordell

Stuart, FL

Catharine Cordell, 102, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with her family by her side.

Catharine was a devoted wife and mother and was a long time member of Miles Grant Country Club.

Catharine is survived by her three children Lynn Breitlow, of Pewaukee, WI, Joan Cordell Vannier of Atlanta, GA and Doug Cordell of Oakland, CA; her four grandchildren Matthew, Caitlyn, Alexis and Cordell; her three great-grandchildren Caden, Colt and Faith and her daughter-in-law Yvette Hemond Cordell of Greenville, SC. Catharine is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Edward Cordell and her son Robert Joseph Cordell and her grandson Joseph Gamble Cordell.



A Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, FL on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am with Father Jack Barrow officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Catharine can be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now