Catherine Ann Andersen
Hobe Sound - Catherine Ann Andersen, 64, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away with family by her side on January 28, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Medical Center, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Born on June 21st, 1955 in Manhasset, New York and raised in Oyster Bay, Long Island, she attended Saint Dominic Catholic School. She graduated from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
For the past 24 years, she had been a resident of Hobe Sound, Florida, choosing to raise her family with her husband in the quiet, beachside community.
Catherine was a nurse in the U.S. Navy for 11 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. She also served in the U.S. Army for 11 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the military, her love of travel translated into a second career as a cruise travel agent, where she helped her clients fulfil their dream vacations.
Catherine was a dedicated member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound where she was a member of the Catholic Women's Council. She also volunteered with the Treasure Coast Hospice.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Grace O'Connor of Hobe Sound, Florida.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Einar R. Andersen Jr. of Hobe Sound; her daughter, Kaitlyn G. Peterson and her husband John of Hobe Sound; her son, Sean C. Andersen of Ashville, NC and her brother, Hugh O'Connor of Prescott, AZ.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on February 4th, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, FL with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher Catholic Church with military honors, provided by the U.S. Navy.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12001 South Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 in Catherine's memory.
There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com. Please feel free to share a remembrance or message of condolence with the family through this online guestbook.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020