Catherine L Stidd
Palm City - Catherine L. Stidd 87, of Palm City passed away on July 15,2020. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who love her.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July21, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the time of services at Noon at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, with committal services to immediately follow on the grounds of Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
