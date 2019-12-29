Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Catherine Maher Williams

Catherine Maher Williams Obituary
Catherine Maher Williams

Vero Beach - Catherine Maher Williams (72) of Vero Beach Florida, passed away on December 23, 2019, 0820 a.m.

Catherine was born in Vero Beach Florida to Lawrence and Garnett Maher on November 15, 1947.

She attended ST. Helen Grade school and Vero Beach High School.

Directly following high school she worked at Indian River National Bank. She then took a job at Dubose Jewelers for 18 years as a credit manager. She then went to work for the county as an administrative assistant to the tax collector until her retirement.

Her hobbies included cooking, decorating and being a beloved Grand Mother.

She is survived her (Son) John C Williams, (Daughter) Laura Williams and Grand Son Jared Williams of Jacksonville Florida.

She is survived by her (brother) Larry Maher III, (sister) Denise Rodriguez and (sister) Maureen Tipton.

The Maher Family has been integral to the Vero Beach community for many years as proprietors of Maher's department store and the Pocahontas apartment's.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
