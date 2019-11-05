|
Catherine Mary Harrington
Jensen Beach - Catherine Mary Harrington, 91, of Jensen Beach, Florida, died peacefully with family at her side on November 1, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the oldest daughter of James Steed and Mary (Sullivan) Steed. Catherine graduated from Saint Aloysius High School in Jersey City and received nursing degrees from Jersey City Medical Center and Adelphi University. She was a nurse on Long Island, New York at Mercy Hospital and Rosemary Kennedy Center for children with disabilities.
Catherine married Dr. Donald Harrington on September 6, 1952 and was happily married until Donald's death on August 14, 1964. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Margaret (Peggy) Osborne and Mary Dolores Pierce.
Catherine was a devout Catholic who enjoyed everything Irish, including her large extended family. Catherine raised four daughters in Massapequa, New York, before retiring to Jensen Beach, Florida. She is survived by Maryellen (and husband Bill) Corrigan, Noreen Harrington, Elaine Harrington, and Rita (and husband Ed) Dailey, as well as five grandchildren - Michael, Caitlin, and Maggie Corrigan, and Catherine and Jamie Dailey.
Funeral arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home in Stuart, Florida. Catherine's funeral service will be held at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 2555 NE Savannah Road, Jensen Beach, Florida on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Reverend John O'Farrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to the or either of the following: Matthew 25:35 Ministry (for the benefit of Saint Martin de Porres Food Pantry) 2555 NE Savannah Road, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Saint Paul the Apostle Church (for the benefit of church restoration project) 14 Greenville Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019