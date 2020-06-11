Cecelia "Anne" Ahern



On May 23rd, 2020, Cecelia "Anne" Ahern passed away, at the age of 76, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8th, 1943 in Pottsville, PA. She embodied grace, strength, and selflessness. She was fun and funny; she lived adventurously. She was smart and brave. She was always unapologetically herself. She served others as a Registered Nurse for many years. For her 4 children and 3 grandchildren: she loved them tirelessly and unconditionally. Anne was a dedicated wife to Bill Ahern; even after his death 12 years ago. She is survived by many friends and family who will miss her dearly and forever.



"For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?



Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance. -Kahil Gibran "









