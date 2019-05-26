|
Cecelia"Ceil" Elizabeth Gearhardt
Vero Beach, FL
Family and friends mourn the loss of Ceil who left this world too soon on May 20th age 77.
Ceil had an effervescent personality, a generous heart and a passion for life. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with family and friends. Ceil was a prolific painter and photographer whose work will always be the testament to her fun-loving and independent spirit. She had a smile that could light up a room and brighten your day. We will forever hold her in our hearts.
Ceil leaves behind her mother Cecelia, two sisters JoAnn (Lige) and Joan (Floyd), son Joel, daughter-in-law "Cyndi," grandchildren Sean and Lauren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cat Sashay. Yes, Ceil really had a cat---we still don't believe it either.
No service will be held per Ceil's wishes. Ceil's sentiments on flowers: "If you wanted to send me flowers, then you should've sent them to me while I was alive!"
Please read more of Ceil's story, including her own words at www.coxgiffordseawinds.comCecelia"Ceil"Elizabeth GearhardtVero Beachwww.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019