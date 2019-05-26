Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Gearhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Elizabeth "Ceil" Gearhardt


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecelia Elizabeth "Ceil" Gearhardt Obituary
Cecelia"Ceil" Elizabeth Gearhardt

Vero Beach, FL

Family and friends mourn the loss of Ceil who left this world too soon on May 20th age 77.

Ceil had an effervescent personality, a generous heart and a passion for life. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with family and friends. Ceil was a prolific painter and photographer whose work will always be the testament to her fun-loving and independent spirit. She had a smile that could light up a room and brighten your day. We will forever hold her in our hearts.

Ceil leaves behind her mother Cecelia, two sisters JoAnn (Lige) and Joan (Floyd), son Joel, daughter-in-law "Cyndi," grandchildren Sean and Lauren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cat Sashay. Yes, Ceil really had a cat---we still don't believe it either.

No service will be held per Ceil's wishes. Ceil's sentiments on flowers: "If you wanted to send me flowers, then you should've sent them to me while I was alive!"

Please read more of Ceil's story, including her own words at www.coxgiffordseawinds.comCecelia"Ceil"Elizabeth GearhardtVero Beachwww.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now