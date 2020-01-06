|
Cecelia G. Pomponi
Fort Pierce - Cecelia G. Pomponi passed peacefully on January 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on August 23, 1924 in Roseto, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Antonette and Vito Romano. She was a longtime resident of Carneys Point, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Pomponi, Jr., and by her brother Peter Romano.
Cecelia graduated from Penns Grove Regional High School in 1942. She received her R.N. degree from Wilmington Memorial Hospital in 1945, and she continued to work there. She later worked as a nurse at the migrant workers' day care facility in Woodstown, NJ, as a Red Cross volunteer nurse, and as a secretary at the St. James Parish office in Penns Grove, NJ.
Cecelia was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Carneys Point, NJ. She was an active volunteer in many organizations: St. James Altar & Rosary Society (past president), Mother of Grace Society, Washington Club, Penns Grove Liberty Fire Company Women's Auxiliary, Penns Grove High School 1940's Reunion Committee, and the Field Street School PTA (1st president).
Cecelia is survived by her daughter Shirley Pomponi (Don Liberatore), Fort Pierce, FL, and son James Pomponi, III (Angela), Wildwood Crest, NJ; grandchildren James M. Pomponi, Pennsville, NJ, Kimberly Liberatore (Matt Martin), Raleigh, NC, and Keriann Gillan (Jeremy), Port St Lucie, FL; great-grandson Jaxon Gillan, Port St Lucie, FL; sister Anna Ficcadenti, Carneys Point, NJ; sisters-in-law Helen Giova (Angelo) and Olga Pelura, Penns Grove, NJ; brother-in-law, Joseph Bleistine, Penns Grove, NJ; 11 nieces and nephews and their families; and many other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cecelia's favorite charity, ().
Services: visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Penns Grove, NJ, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Carneys Point, NJ. Local arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020