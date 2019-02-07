Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Cecily Glavin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
500 Iris Lane
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecily Glavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecily McClatchy Glavin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecily McClatchy Glavin Obituary
Cecily McClatchy Glavin

Vero Beach, FL

Cecily (Cis) McClatchy Glavin, 85, a longtime resident of Vero Beach, FL and Bald Peak Colony Club, Melvin Village, NH passed away peacefully in Vero Beach on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Cis was born in Lower Merion, PA on January 1, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Adam B. McClatchy and Dorothy (Mattimore) McClatchy. Cis graduated from Convent of Sacred Heart High School and went to Katherine Gibbs in Boston, MA.

Cis is survived by her beloved husband; William F. Glavin of 63 years, daughter Joanne McClatchy and son-in-law; Brian S McClatchy of Fishers, IN, her son William F. Glavin Jr. and daughter-in-law; Lynda Glavin of Moultonborough, NH, her daughter Patricia Glavin O'Mara and son-in-law; Ed O'Mara of West Linn, OR, her daughter Tina Glavin DiScipio and son-in-law; Robert DiScipio of Niwot, CO, her son Tucker Glavin of Mountain Lakes, NJ; her daughter Cecily (Cece) Glavin Bowen and son-in-law; Doug Bowen of Brookhaven, GA; her brother Kevin McClatchy of Harrisonburg, VA, 21 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Richard Glavin, sister; Dorothy McClatchy Borreson, and brothers Robert McClatchy, James McClatchy and Frank McClatchy.

A devoted wife and mother, Cis was on various charitable organizations and boards including The American School in London, The American School in London Foundation, The Lighthouse Guild in NYC and Elder Craftsman. Her volunteer activity was extensive and including a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Church and a tutor at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center. She started book clubs in four separate cities as well as the Sacred Heart Alumni Group in Vero Beach, she also sang with the John's Island Singers. She also founded the GOLD Series at John's Island Club. She helped raise the money and helped design the Glavin Family Chapel at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. She was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree from Babson College in 1997 and gave the commencement speech to the undergraduate school that year.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gifford Youth Achievement Center a 501 (c) (3), non-profit organization, 4875 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967. Tax ID # 43-1950911.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.