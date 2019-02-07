|
|
Cecily McClatchy Glavin
Vero Beach, FL
Cecily (Cis) McClatchy Glavin, 85, a longtime resident of Vero Beach, FL and Bald Peak Colony Club, Melvin Village, NH passed away peacefully in Vero Beach on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Cis was born in Lower Merion, PA on January 1, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Adam B. McClatchy and Dorothy (Mattimore) McClatchy. Cis graduated from Convent of Sacred Heart High School and went to Katherine Gibbs in Boston, MA.
Cis is survived by her beloved husband; William F. Glavin of 63 years, daughter Joanne McClatchy and son-in-law; Brian S McClatchy of Fishers, IN, her son William F. Glavin Jr. and daughter-in-law; Lynda Glavin of Moultonborough, NH, her daughter Patricia Glavin O'Mara and son-in-law; Ed O'Mara of West Linn, OR, her daughter Tina Glavin DiScipio and son-in-law; Robert DiScipio of Niwot, CO, her son Tucker Glavin of Mountain Lakes, NJ; her daughter Cecily (Cece) Glavin Bowen and son-in-law; Doug Bowen of Brookhaven, GA; her brother Kevin McClatchy of Harrisonburg, VA, 21 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Richard Glavin, sister; Dorothy McClatchy Borreson, and brothers Robert McClatchy, James McClatchy and Frank McClatchy.
A devoted wife and mother, Cis was on various charitable organizations and boards including The American School in London, The American School in London Foundation, The Lighthouse Guild in NYC and Elder Craftsman. Her volunteer activity was extensive and including a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Church and a tutor at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center. She started book clubs in four separate cities as well as the Sacred Heart Alumni Group in Vero Beach, she also sang with the John's Island Singers. She also founded the GOLD Series at John's Island Club. She helped raise the money and helped design the Glavin Family Chapel at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. She was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree from Babson College in 1997 and gave the commencement speech to the undergraduate school that year.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gifford Youth Achievement Center a 501 (c) (3), non-profit organization, 4875 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967. Tax ID # 43-1950911.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 7, 2019