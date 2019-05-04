|
|
Chafton Albird Morris
Port St. Lucie, FL
Chafton Albird Morris, age 63, of Port St. Lucie, died of a stroke May 1, 2019.
He left behind his wife, Sandra, 5 sisters, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm, with a service beginning at 12:00pm at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive in Port St. Lucie, FL. Interment will follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery in Port St. Lucie, FL.
All arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on May 4, 2019