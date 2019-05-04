Services
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chafton Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chafton Albird Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chafton Albird Morris Obituary
Chafton Albird Morris

Port St. Lucie, FL

Chafton Albird Morris, age 63, of Port St. Lucie, died of a stroke May 1, 2019.

He left behind his wife, Sandra, 5 sisters, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm, with a service beginning at 12:00pm at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive in Port St. Lucie, FL. Interment will follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery in Port St. Lucie, FL.

All arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now