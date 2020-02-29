|
Charlene Miller Guignard
Charlene Miller Guignard, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 8th at Bristol Glen in Newton, NJ. She was born March 1st, 1927 in Schenectady, NY to Fay (nee Shore) and Harry Miller. She grew up in North Syracuse and graduated from North Syracuse High School where she met the love of her life Louis Guignard. When WWII started Louis enlisted in the Navy fresh out of high school and during the war Charlene performed in many USO shows. They were married in 1946 and spent the next 72 years together.
Charlene and Louis moved to Cortland, NY where he attended college and she taught dance. In 1961 they moved to Stanhope, NJ where she opened Charlene's School of Dance and taught ballet, tap and acrobatics for 19 years. Several of her students went on to be Rockettes and work on Broadway.
In 1980 they both retired and relocated to Oxford, NY. They followed their dream and bought a truck and trailer and for the following 30 years they travelled to every state in the continental US and every province in Canada. She loved knitting, crafting, and she always encouraged people to live active, creative lives. She was a good friend and a great mother and grandmother.
They made their final residence on Hutchinson Island in Jensen Beach Florida, where they had spent winters since 1981. They loved their community of friends labelled the "Wild Kingdom". They returned to Newton, NJ in December of 2018 and resided with their son and daughter-in-law for 6 months eventually moving to Bristol Glen Assisted Living.
Charlene is survived by her son Dr. David L. Guignard and his wife Carla Guignard, her daughter Lisa Guignard and her husband Ned Coulter, her granddaughters Lauren G. Briggs and her husband Austin and Katelyn Fay Minelli and her husband Dave. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
She will be missed.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020