Port St. Lucie - It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Charlene Power, a dear mother, grandmother and sister of Port St. Lucie, Florida. She passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, with her children by her side after a brief illness. Charlene was born on November 29th, 1953 in Norfolk, Va. She grew up in Ft. Pierce, Fl. She married her true love, Joseph Waters, in 1971 and they had two children. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Waters and parents Harold and Dorothy Shortridge. Her mother remarried in 1973 to the late Walter Holzworth. She was also preceded in death by her brother Vernon Shortridge and sister Rosemary Brown.
Charlene is survived by her son Joe (Anne) Waters, of Fort Pierce and daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Hendriks of Port St. Lucie, Fl. She is survived by five grandchildren: Tyler, Connor, and Aubrilynn Waters, Samuel and Claire Hendriks and a great grandchild Carson Rose. Also, a sister Kathy Wise of Port St. Lucie, along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Charlene's passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved Saturday afternoon shopping, eating out, reading, and gardening, she also loved attending family gatherings.
Charlene loved riding on the back of her sister's motorcycle, particularly on the mountains in North Carolina.
She was a woman of great faith, had a wonderful sense of humor and a very kind heart. She loved her animals Pepe and Daisy. A celebration of life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers Charlene has requested donations be made to a local animal shelter or the ASPCA Animal Rescue at https://www.aspca.org/animal-rescue.
Published in the TC Palm from May 12 to May 17, 2020