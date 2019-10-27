|
Charles A. Larson
Hobe Sound - Charles A. Larson, 87, of 7775 Southeast Bay Cedar Circle, Hobe Sound, Fla., formerly of Busti, NY, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in his home.
He was the husband of the late Anna Mae Beckerink Larson whom he married September 20, 1953 and who died June 16, 2017.
Charles was born June 28, 1932 in Busti, NY, one of eight children of the late Charles and Esther Rayden Larson.
A resident of Florida since 1960, he was a meat cutter for Publix Super Markets for 30 years, retiring as the meat manager of the Stuart, Fla. store in 1995. Following retirement from Publix, he pursued his catering business full time and worked as a salesman for Southern Foods for several more years.
Charles was a past member of the Kiwanis Club in Stuart, and attended LifeQuest Church in Palm City, Fla. and Christ Fellowship in Stuart. While living in Busti he belonged to the Busti Church of God.
Surviving are two children: Randy (Chris) Larson of Babson Park, Fla. and Jan (Jeff) Young of Stuart, Fla.; five grandchildren: Erin (Chad) McLeod, Jesse (Jessica) Larson, Travis (Lauren) Young, Nathan (Alyse) Young and Shelby Young; and seven great-grandchildren: Samuel Nolan, Charlee Ann, Ethan Benjamin, Gracie Lynn, Conner James, Callum Rhys and Charlotte Noel.
In addition to his wife, Anna Mae, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Paul and James Larson; and four sisters, Emma Jean Larson, Elsie Waite, Ellen Linn and Edith Linamen.
Funeral services will be held in New York on December 7th, 2019.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019