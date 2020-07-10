Charles "Charlie" A. Schaming III
Stuart - Charles "Charlie" A. Schaming III, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2, following a valiant battle against carcinoid syndrome. He was born in Sewickley, PA, on October 15, 1953, to Charles A. Schaming II and Norma L. (Swearingen) Schaming, both of whom were waiting to welcome him to his Heavenly Home. Charles and his six brothers and sisters were raised in Jupiter, FL, off County Line Road, and he had an abiding love for South Florida.
Charles and his wife, Lynn M. (Sigman) Schaming, were high school sweethearts and married June 25, 1977, at Jupiter Methodist Church. He started CASCO Construction after becoming an accomplished Building Contractor and left an indelible mark on South Florida, building homes and businesses all across the area. He ran his business as he ran his life--honestly, diligently, and always willing to help a friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn, of Stuart, FL; his devoted son, Charles (Kate) Schaming IV and grandchildren Avery Caroline and Charles "Andrew" Schaming V of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and treasured daughter, Kelli (Anthony Aguirre) Schaming, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Bruce; and is also survived by three sisters, Susan (Anthony) Everett, Stacy (Richard) Malinowski, and Lisa (Mike) Miller; and two brothers, Brett (Tish Gelineau) Schaming and Scot (Denise) Schaming; and his many nieces and nephews.
Charlie never met a stranger and saw the good in everyone. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, ready to share hilarious stories with his quick wit and impeccable timing. He was as humble as they come, never caring for the spotlight, and focused his love and attention on his family until the very end. Charlie's generosity was boundless and he leaves a treasured legacy behind. His name lives on with his son and grandson, and his family continues to be inspired by his strong work ethic, love for sports and the water, and commitment to carrying on with dignity even through the toughest situations. Although he was diagnosed in 2007, with a life expectancy of five years, he defied all the odds to fill thirteen more years with love and laughter.
Due to present circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center (www.moffitt.org
) or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse (www.jupiterlighthouse.org
). Charlie had a wide circle of lasting friendships and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.