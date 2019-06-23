|
Charles Albert Domke
Vero Beach - Charles Albert Domke, age 69, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away May 26, 2019.
He was born in Hammond, IN to the late Margaret (Nau) and Lewis R. Domke.
A graduate of Creighton University 1971 and Creighton School of Pharmacy 1986, Charles retired following 30 years as a pharmacist. He was an amazing pharmacist whom everyone relied on to answer all their questions, and he did! He was always there to help his friends and neighbors and to offer his witty sense of humor.
Charles was a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects both at work and home. A jack of all trades, he often had projects and new inventions, including working on cars and machinery. Charles enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra. He was the proud father of daughter, Patricia Essick (John) of Vero Beach; son, Bradley of Laguna Beach, CA; and stepdaughter, Jamie DeVaney Pepi (Marco) of Munich, Germany. Charles left behind two grandchildren whom he loved and adored; granddaughter, Riley Essick and grandson, Warren Essick. Charles is also survived by his brother, Dr. Lewis R. Domke, Jr. (Linda) of Brookfield, Wisconsin and sister, Mary McGrath (Patrick) of Vero Beach. He was Uncle to Lewie, Michael, Andrew, Patrick, Derek, Ryan, and Jonathan; and his niece, Catherine.
Charles was much-loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019