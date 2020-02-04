Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Stuart - Charles Brandmeier, 95, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he had been a resident of Stuart for 9 years coming from Floral Park, Long Island, New York.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the aircraft carrier, USS San Jacinto, CVL 30 alongside former President George H.W. Bush.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Gloria "Pat" Brandmeier of Stuart; his daughters, Eileen Blewitt and her husband, Richard, of Stuart and Joan Brandmeier of Islip Terrace, NY and his grandchildren, Jason Blewitt, Colleen Blewitt and Alison Pepe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Interment will be in South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
