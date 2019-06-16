|
|
Charles Caito, 67, passed away June 8, 2019 at his residence in Vero Beach.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and lived in Vero Beach and Ohio.
He retired from a career in Industrial Sales/Process Engineering. In his retirement he became a large format, alternative process photographer and had several solo exhibitions.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Susan I. Caito of Vero Beach, sister, Theresa Sikto (Richard) of Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Leontine Caito, brother, James Caito and sister, Diane Garvey.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, Florida.
Arrangements are made by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019