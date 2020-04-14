|
Charles Clifford Allen
A wonderful human being completed his time on earth Sunday April 5, 2020. 89 year old Charles Clifford Allen known as Chick was the son of Florence Lucille Buck and Charles Chirley Allen. His ½ sister is Beverly Tucker and she had 2 daughters and 4 sons. He also has 2 step brothers and a step sister. He has three daughters Cynthia Gonzalez , Margaret Wallace , and Pamela Grindstaff with his first wife Margaret Hartzler Allen, 6 grandchildren, plus 13 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by 1st wife, a niece, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter.
He has a son Stewart Wayne Stevens with his wife of 55 years Billie Jean Haymore Allen and a son-in-law Peter Canavan.
He loved color; and he liked to make people laugh. He always made his wife happy and feeling blessed to have shared a lifetime with him.
Chick was an Award Winning Artist and Fine Art Photographer. Being very creative, he thought of himself as an idealist and a maverick.
Check out http://s3.otherpeoplespixels.com/sites/3541/resume.pdf
Also
Dancing Sea Oats https://youtu.be/eN04ttIAha0
Harmony https://youtu.be/oL7wKJrdj3E
He always wanted to leave the world a better place for having been here. That he surely did. He will remain in our hearts always.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020