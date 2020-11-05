Charles H. Nilsen
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Charles H. Nilsen (84) announce his passing on October 26, 2020. Charlie was born and raised in Philadelphia Pa, and has lived in Hobe Sound Florida for the past 19 years.
Charlie built a successful career in sales, both as a business owner and sales rep for multiple notable companies. While in retirement he worked for 15 years at the Home Depot in Stuart Florida, where he was affectionately known as "Charlie from Plumbing".
A proud member of Sons of Norway for 65 years, Charlie served in many roles in his local lodges, including President of both Frederickstein Lodge in Philadelphia and Gulf Stream Lodge in Jensen Beach. He was also proud to serve as Vice President and President of the 3rd District of Sons of Norway. Most notably he was honored to serve as Director, Secretary and two terms as Vice President of the International lodge. Charlie was also the recipient of the Sons of Norway LifeTime Achievement Award.
He is survived by his loving wife Sig-Britt, three children, Kurt (Stella), Charles (Theresa) and daughter Sig-Britt. He was also the very proud Grandfather of Eli, Hege, Elizabeth and Rebecca, and the Great Grandfather of Mari and Anna. He is also survived by brother Joseph (Wendy) and many loving nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his brother Norman and eldest son John Eric.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of Norway Third District Charitable Trust; 3dsofn.org/charitable-trust,
the American Red Cross; www.redcross.org/donate,
or a charity of one's choice
.