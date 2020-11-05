1/1
Charles H. Nilsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles H. Nilsen

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Charles H. Nilsen (84) announce his passing on October 26, 2020. Charlie was born and raised in Philadelphia Pa, and has lived in Hobe Sound Florida for the past 19 years.

Charlie built a successful career in sales, both as a business owner and sales rep for multiple notable companies. While in retirement he worked for 15 years at the Home Depot in Stuart Florida, where he was affectionately known as "Charlie from Plumbing".

A proud member of Sons of Norway for 65 years, Charlie served in many roles in his local lodges, including President of both Frederickstein Lodge in Philadelphia and Gulf Stream Lodge in Jensen Beach. He was also proud to serve as Vice President and President of the 3rd District of Sons of Norway. Most notably he was honored to serve as Director, Secretary and two terms as Vice President of the International lodge. Charlie was also the recipient of the Sons of Norway LifeTime Achievement Award.

He is survived by his loving wife Sig-Britt, three children, Kurt (Stella), Charles (Theresa) and daughter Sig-Britt. He was also the very proud Grandfather of Eli, Hege, Elizabeth and Rebecca, and the Great Grandfather of Mari and Anna. He is also survived by brother Joseph (Wendy) and many loving nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his brother Norman and eldest son John Eric.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of Norway Third District Charitable Trust; 3dsofn.org/charitable-trust, the American Red Cross; www.redcross.org/donate, or a charity of one's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved