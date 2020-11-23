1/1
Charles H. Simmons Jr.
1925 - 2020
Retired U.S. Army Charles H. Simmons Jr.

Vero Beach - Charles H Simmons Jr., 95 years old of Vero Beach, FL peacefully passed away on November 19, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1925 in Loudon County, Virginia. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army as a M-10 Driver in the 813 tank destroyer battalion and landed on the beach of Normandy in June 1944 . Simmons returned from Europe and found a job at what is now Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, D.C. He parlayed this into a 35-year safety career with the government at installations such as The United States Naval Academy, Marine Corps base in Quantico, VA and the United States Army Intelligence Center until his subsequent retirement in 1985. Charles was preceded in death by his son Wayne and is survived by his wife, Margaret Simmons of 73 years; sons, Christopher and Brian; daughter Patricia and seven grandchildren.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
November 23, 2020
May God bring your family comfort.

" But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body." Philippines 20-21
David Chanesman
November 23, 2020
Wishing the family peace, comfort, and courage through the difficult days ahead. Know that the loving memories don't fade as long as you keep them tight to your hearts.
MVC
Friend
