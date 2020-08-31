Charles "Charlie" Highlands
It is with great sadness that we are sharing the loss of Charles "Charlie" Highlands. On August 26th, 2020, Charlie was tragically taken from the family and friends that loved him so much.
Charlie was a vibrant young man who was just beginning his life. He was born to James and Pamela Highlands in Weymouth, MA on May 4th, 2002. He lived in Humarock, MA until he was three. At that time, he and his family moved to Port St Lucie, FL. Charlie graduated with high honors from Ft Pierce Central High School in 2020. He worked at Texas Roadhouse and was studying to get his Life, Health and Annuities license.
Charlie was a kind and loving soul. He participated in many sports throughout his life, but his passion was playing basketball. He was known by all for his witty character and his infectious laugh. Charlie was a friend to all, but he and his brother Casey had an unbreakable bond.
He is survived by his father James, his mother Pamela, his stepsister Heather and his younger brother Casey. He is also survived by his grandmothers Verna Highlands and Doris Laubenstein, his nieces Laney, Sophia and Elyse and many Cousins in both MA and PA.
Viewing hours for Charlie will be held at Yates Funeral Home at 526 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM and 6:00PM - 9:00PM. Church Services will be held at Spirit Life Church of God 700 South 33rd Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com
for more information.Charles"Charlie" HighlandsPort St. Luciewww.yatesfuneralhome.com
.