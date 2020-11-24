1/1
Charles Hobert Adkins
Charles Hobert Adkins

Jensen Beach - Charles Hobert Adkins, 91, of Jensen Beach, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. Charles was thankful Jesus gave his life for him so he could receive the gift of eternal life. He was born in Sweet Springs, West Virginia to Jessie Adkins and Birdie Mae Fry.

Charles was raised in Huntington, West Virginia. He has been a resident of Jensen Beach, FL for 37 years. After high school Charles began his career in the grocery industry, with the Kroger Grocery Store. In 1951 Charles served the country he loved in the United States Army during the Korean War. Charles returned from the war and back to the grocery industry. He owned and operated Super Markets in Ohio and West Virginia. He is survived by: his Wife of 40 years, Angela Adkins of Jensen Beach, FL and his precious children, Vicki Marie Adkins and Charles Scott Adkins of Chesapeake, Ohio Charles considered his children to be the greatest blessing God ever gave him. Memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice https://www.treasurehealth.org/ Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

