|
|
Charles L. Coker
Age 92, of Vero Beach , FL, passed away on May 28, 2019. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm - 8:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at New Hope Ministries, Winter Beach, FL with Rev. Nancy Hart, officianting. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. Contributions made in Charles memory to: Haiti's Angels, C/O Hew Hope Ministries, 4425 71st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32967.. Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory. www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 31, 2019