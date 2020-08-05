Charles L. Gleason



Stuart - Charles L. Gleason, 89, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Natick, Mass passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020.



Son of the late Herbert and Marion Gleason of Wellesley, Mass. Charlie was a retired Wellesley firefighter.



After his retirement to Stuart, FL he enjoyed many outdoor activities and was well known for his champion status at his favorite pastime, shuffleboard.



Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Harriet, with whom he enjoyed 44 years of marriage. He is survived also by his four daughters, Cheryl, Linda, Cathy, and Lisa and their spouses. He will also be lovingly missed by his stepchildren, Carol, Tom, and Judy and their families. He was a proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



Charlie was happiest when surrounded by his family. He was the beloved head of our family and will be greatly missed by us all. We find comfort in having him as long as we did.



Charlie established many life long friendships in MA and FL, and was a proud 44 year friend of Bill W.



He was an active member of AA as well as his retirement community in Stuart, FL.



A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.









