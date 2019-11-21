|
Charles Lauricella
Jensen Beach - Charles V. Lauricella, 92, of Jensen Beach, Florida passed away on November 19, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he had been a resident of Jensen Beach for 41 years coming from Westwood, NJ.
During World War II, he served in the US Army.
He was an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his daughter, Marie DeGrosa of Jensen Beach; his granddaughter, Lauren Rose DeGrosa and his grandson, Christopher John DeGrosa. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie Lauricella.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019