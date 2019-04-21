|
Charles Lee Susman
Age 75, of Palm City, FL, passed away on April 17, 2019.
Charles will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Friends and family will gather on Monday April 22, 2019 from noon until the time of services at 1 P.M. at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast are requested. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019