Charles Melvin Sochowicz
Vero Beach, FL
Charles Melvin Sochowicz ("Chuck"), 79, died Monday, March 18 in his Vero Beach, Florida home after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born January 5, 1940 in Detroit, the son of Joe and Marie Sochowicz, Chuck leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer Spina (grandsons Dominic and CJ) and son, Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, JoAnn, and his beloved wife, Patti.
Chuck was a self-starter from the earliest age. A star athlete at his University of Detroit Jesuit High School, he immediately embarked on a career in advertising following high school. He rose quickly through the ranks at several ad agencies while at the same time completing his college degree taking classes in the evening. When he was offered a consulting position in New York with the Touche Ross firm, Chuck and his family moved to the Big Apple. He established himself at both Touche Ross and Bankers Trust as an outstanding analyst and consultant. Chuck was especially proud of the number of hospitals, municipalities and school systems he helped to regain financial stability. He left New York in the 90's to open a successful party supply business in Indianapolis which he operated for close to ten years. Upon selling his business Chuck and Patti moved to Vero Beach where they spent their retirement years.
Chuck will always be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his love of people, and his love of entertaining. He was an accomplished cook and a wine connoisseur who enjoyed sharing his fascination with wine with his guests. In Chuck's company there was always boisterous laughter, discussions, and bantering back and forth. Around Chuck the ordinary seemed to be more exciting, more fun.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and loved nothing more than a day on the water fishing. He was a voracious reader and an astute investor who greatly enjoyed poring over the stock pages of the newspaper. He was intensely proud of his Polish heritage. He loved animals and spent many hours volunteering at the Vero Beach Humane Society. He will be remembered as a loyal, generous friend.
Plans for a summer memorial service are being finalized and will adhere to his request, which was to have his ashes, along with Patti's, scattered on a favorite spot on Lake Michigan.
Donations in his honor may be made to The Vero Beach Dog Park, Vero Beach, Florida, www.verobeachdogpark.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 19, 2019