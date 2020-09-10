Charles Norris Tilton, Sr.



Jensen Beach - Charles Norris Tilton Sr., known as Norris, born on February 9, 1925 in Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 95 years old. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and joined his wife Joyce C. Tilton of 74 years who passed away on August 1, 2020. He is survived by his sons Charles "Chuck" Tilton, Jr. and Tracy Barton Tilton, along with his grandchildren Holly, Terri, Lee, Fallon, Norris, Dee Dee, Justine, Debbie, Staysee, and Gilberto, in addition to his great-grandchildren Lauren, Houston, Ashtyn, Layla, Allan, Taj, Maya, Austin, Rayn, Zach, and Kellen and his great great grandson Brennan. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Robert "Bob" Tilton and Allan Lee Tilton Sr. Norris traveled the world with his wife Joyce and four boys by his side as he served for 26 years as a commanding officer, pilot, and attorney in the United States Navy. After the Navy, Norris and Joyce "retired" in Jensen Beach where they owned and operated a law firm in downtown Jensen Beach which is currently still operating under the ownership of their grandson Lee. Norris is most commonly and affectionately known as "Granddaddy" or "Granddad" among his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends. He is adored by all of his family, friends, and clients who are blessed with everlasting memories from his amazing sense of humor, invaluable advice and counsel, unlimited charity, and just being the greatest husband, father, friend, attorney, and grandfather around. A private service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home in Jensen Beach, Florida.









