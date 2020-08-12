Charles R. Kimmel



On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Charles R. Kimmel, beloved husband of the late Katherine Oaster and the late Sarah Virginia de Ganahl Russell; beloved father of Mary Pontone, Charles Kimmel II, and Thomas Kimmel; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Charles, Peter, Katie, Suzanne and Stephanie; dear brother of the late Francis Kimmel, Russell Kimmel, Joyce Sturm, and William Kimmel.



The family extends special gratitude to Shamira Ross, Toni Bittner, Logan Schofield, Shania Jenkins, Sommer Rainey, and Tanya Barber for their dedicated and loving care of Charles in his last years.



A visitation will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212 on August 13, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD, 21210 on August 14, 2020 at 11AM; followed by an interment at New Cathedral Cemetery.









