Charles R. Kimmel
Charles R. Kimmel

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Charles R. Kimmel, beloved husband of the late Katherine Oaster and the late Sarah Virginia de Ganahl Russell; beloved father of Mary Pontone, Charles Kimmel II, and Thomas Kimmel; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Charles, Peter, Katie, Suzanne and Stephanie; dear brother of the late Francis Kimmel, Russell Kimmel, Joyce Sturm, and William Kimmel.

The family extends special gratitude to Shamira Ross, Toni Bittner, Logan Schofield, Shania Jenkins, Sommer Rainey, and Tanya Barber for their dedicated and loving care of Charles in his last years.

A visitation will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212 on August 13, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD, 21210 on August 14, 2020 at 11AM; followed by an interment at New Cathedral Cemetery.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mary Our Queen
August 12, 2020
Hello Tom and Charlie, I am so sorry to hear from mom about the loss of your dad. He was my mom's next-door neighbor and I would visit him often when I was in Vero visiting mom. Every morning I would get his papers and put them on the table with a note and a piece of chocolate. How he loved chocolate and ice cream!! Every time I saw him, he was always so kind, thoughtful, personable, and forever asking about me and our family, the Tuckers. I had the fortune of visiting with him just this past July when I was down in Vero. What a great man! HE will be missed AND it will not be the same going to Vero without my routine to bring him joy as he brought me so much joy. YOU all are in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs. Liz Tucker (Lucy's daughter)
Liz Tucker
Friend
