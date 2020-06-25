Charles R. McKinnon
Vero Beach - Charles Randolph (Randy) McKinnon of Vero Beach, Florida, died at home on June 19, 2020.
He was born July 8, 1937 in Troy, Alabama to Charles E. and Sarah Randolph Head McKinnon. He attended the Troy public schools and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree from Auburn University and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Florida College of Law.
He was in private practice as a certified public accountant in Panama City, Florida before moving to Vero Beach, Florida in 1967 where he practiced law for 35 years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vero Beach, Florida which he in his younger years served as a member and Chairman of its Administrative Board, as a member of its Board of Trustees and as an adult and youth Sunday school teacher.
He was a member of various professional organizations including the Indian River County Bar Association, which he served as President, and the Florida Bar, which he served as a member of the Executive Council of its Real Property, Probate, and Trust Section; as member and Chairman of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission and as a member of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee.
He also served as a director of Florida First National Bank at Vero Beach, The Beach Bank of Vero Beach, Northern Trust Bank at Vero Beach, and the Vero Beach Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie) McKinnon; son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Jackie McKinnon of Vero Beach, Florida; son and daughter-in-law Kirk and Kim McKinnon of Winter Springs, Florida; daughter Kathy McKinnon of West Palm Beach, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Rob DuBose of Sharpsburg, Georgia; and grandchildren Katie (Ryan) Jones, Sarah Ann (Brock) Kelley, Cameron (Sharra) McKinnon, Matthew (Gina) McKinnon, Taylor (Kelly) McKinnon, Ben (Lindsey) McKinnon, Townsend Childress, Callie DuBose, James DuBose and Cody DuBose; great grandchildren Charlotte, Cooper, Mack, John Luke, Lane, Brody, Crew, Levi, Everett, Ada, Fallon, Forrest, and Jameson; as well as his sister Margaret Mussleman of Birmingham, Alabama.
A private family graveside service is to be held in Troy, Alabama.
Any donations in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Vero Beach, Florida or Visiting Nurses Association of Vero Beach, Florida.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.comCharlesR. McKinnonVero Beachwww.lowtherfamily.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.