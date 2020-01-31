|
|
Charles S. Foster
Stuart - Charles Snell Foster of Stuart, Florida passed on January 30, 2020. He was 95 years old.
Charles was born in Miami, Florida and reared in Toledo, Ohio where he earned a degree as a mechanical engineer from The University of Toledo . He started his life with his wife, Mary Kathryn in Waterville, Ohio and began a life of service to his community. In Waterville he served on the village commission, volunteer fire department, and other civic groups while working for Owens-Corning and later Johns Manville.
Charles moved to Stuart, Florida in 1962 to begin a business with his brother, James S Foster named Pelican Landscape and Nursery which later became Pelican Landscape and Garden Mart. He became a member of St Mary's Episcopal Church where he was a member of the vestry. He continued his life of public service by joining the volunteer fire department and then was elected to the Stuart City Commission on which he served from 1968 until 2004, seated five times as Mayor.
Upon leaving Pelican he became involved in the marine industry and opened C. Foster Marine Supplies which he operated until 1995. Charles then joined the team at Clemons Real Estate where he was a real estate salesperson until its closing in 2017. Charles had been a member of the Martin County Fair Association. He was an active member of Elks Lodge 1870 in Stuart for 53 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kathryn (Kathy) and leaves behind his loving and loved sons: James A Foster (Louise) of Islamorada, FL; Timothy S Foster of Saint Petersburg, FL; Robert W Foster (Rosalind) of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren Carolyn M Foster, James A Foster, Jr, Alyssa Forsberg, Victoria Foster, Jennifer Baker, Ellen Towers; and seven great-grandchildren.
An open Celebration of Life will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Rd, Palm City, Fl on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stuart Heritage Museum, Inc and Treasure Coast Hospice.CharlesS. FosterStuartwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020