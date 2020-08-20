Col. Charles V. Corder Jr. USAF Ret
Stuart - Charlie slipped away peacefully in the morning sun like a fading contrail!
"So if I had known it would be the last time that I'd see you fall asleep, I would have tucked you in more tightly and prayed your soul to keep."
He died August 10, 2020, in his sleep at home following a ten year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in 1935, son of Charles V. and Ruth F. Corder, in Washington, DC. From early childhood, he was interested in a military career. He attended Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA, the class of 1953. Proceeding from there, to the University of Maryland, becoming the Corp Commander of the largest ROTC detachment in the nation. This is where he met his wife and life long buddy of 63 years, Stuart O'Neill of Baltimore MD. They were married in the chapel of Andrews AF Base in 1957. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the Air Force and the couple began his active duty career. He was a command pilot and obtained his MPA from the University of Pittsburgh. His assignments were varied but never dull - from B-47 and B-52 pilot during the cold war, Air Attaché/Ambassador's pilot, Teheran, Iran, Chief of Operations/Plans and Caribou Pilot, Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Asst. to the Dir International Security, Dept. of State, Professor of Aerospace Studies University of Iowa and University of Puerto Rico, AF liaison and advisor to FAA Administrator, Washington, DC - were some of the highlights of his career. Following retirement, he moved to Stuart, FL and soon joined the staff of the Chapman School of Seamanship as the Director of the Marine Surveying Program. During his tenure nearly 1000 students graduated and he developed, along with the technical expertise of Ted Stevens, Force5 Marine Survey Report Software, which is now routinely used by surveyors and insurance companies.
He took part in forming the Code of Ethics and philosophy of the newly formed Society of Accredited Marine Surveyors (SAMS). From an idea started one evening around the bar, the society has become known worldwide.
As one member recently stated, "the sun never sets on a SAMS surveyor".
Charlie touched the lives of many people, young and old. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, teacher/mentor, veteran and a patriot who defended his country. He loved God, family and friends…boating, fishing, the beach, rum & coke, a good cigar and sweet Lhasa Apso puppy dogs.
He is survived by his wife Stuart, son Steven Corder, daughter Sandy Harrington and husband Billy, grandchildren, Chris, Jessica, Taylor, Emily, Kyle, Laura, great granddaughter Sophie and sister-in-law Claire O'Neill Dillie and husband Charles. Rest in peace, dear Charlie, until we all meet again!
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081.
