Palm City - Charles "Chuck" Vaughn Locke, 85, died Nov. 30, 2020 at Vitas Hospice, Port St. Lucie. He was born in Easley, SC, and lived in Palm City for 42 years. Chuck served in the Navy in the Korean War as a cook on the U.S.S. Ozbourn. He was a member of Tropical Farms Baptist Church. He was a Maritime Captain, enjoyed sailing, diving, snorkeling, and skydiving. He loved his family, his Church, and his cats. He volunteered at Outward Bound Everglades, local beach clean ups, boat shows, and church events. He was well loved by all. Chuck is survived by daughters, Patricia (David), Robin (Bob); four grandchildren, Zachary (Jennifer), Kayla (Dustin), Crystal (Cory), Blake; sister Geri; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Vera; parents Lawrence B. Locke and Helen Lee; son, John Thomas; and sister, Ruth. Family and friends will be notified of a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Vitas Hospice of Port St. Lucie.









