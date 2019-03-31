|
Charlie Metro Stowell
Vero Beach, FL
Charlie Metro Stowell, 90, of Indian River Estates West, Vero Beach, FL, died Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Manhattan, NY, June 14, 1928 and came to this area from Suffern, NY, where he was a home builder. He served in the Army and the Merchant Marines. He was very active in the Rockland County Builders Association. He was also instrumental in starting the Savings Bank of Rockland County on March 29, 1965, in Money, NJ, where he served on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors. Surviving are his two daughters, Barbara S. Burgeson of Naples, FL, and Terri S. Kochersperger of Fairfield, CT, son, Thomas A Stowell of Davie, FL, his brother, George B. Stowell of Spring Hill, FL and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Blauvelt and sisters, Josephine Wilson and Louise Thomsen There will be no repose of visitation. After cremation, interment will be in the family plot at Valleau Cemetery, Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E. Glen Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ, the church in which he and his wife were married. Cremation services were provided by Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 31, 2019