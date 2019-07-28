|
Charlie Paschal
Fort Pierce - Charlie Paschal a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce was born August 28, 1950 and passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2019. Charlie played football and graduated from Dan McCarty High School in 1968 and was named all-state center in 1967 and 1968. He was an Air-Force veteran honorably serving for 4 years during the Vietnam war. His life-long career was in animal science sales. During his career he won several industry-related awards including the Prestigious Eagle Award. Charlie had a true passion for Racing Cars with his son Corky and nephews Jody "The Rocket" Modine, Jared Modine and Jordan Modine. He enjoyed working on his Hot Rods in his garage and attending car shows all over the State of Florida. Charlie and his wife enjoyed riding their Harley Davidsons with many friends. Charlie will be remembered by family and friends for his hobbies, passions and most of all his love for Rock-n-Roll music. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping, and making memories with friends and family. He enjoyed watching many children grow up at The Red Bucket Pony Farm he shared with his wife and their ponies, many of the children would become family, he was known around the farm as "Grandpa Charlie". He was a mentor to many young men and women, a loving father, a devoted husband, a God-fearing Christian, and a true patriot.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, "Granny" Pam Paschal, his children, Chip (Laura) Schultz of Manchester, Tennessee, Carrie (Donalan) Hamrick of Fort Pierce, Corky (Cristi) Paschal of Fort Pierce, Dr. Courtney (Jim) Purnell of Fort Pierce, Nephew Jody (Alyssa) Modine of Fort Pierce, his grandchildren Hank (Ashley) Schultz, Dalton (Kim) Hamrick, LeAnne (Todd) Harriman, Kyle George, Colton Paschal, Bradley Purnell, Isabel Paschal, Karman Purnell, and 8 great-grandchildren, his siblings George Paschal, Andrew Paschal, Joe (Andrea) Paschal, He is preceded in death by his father George Paschal, mother Mary Paschal, and sister Anadella Paschal.
The family is requesting any friends attending the service to please bring their motorcycles or hot rods for the precession. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Lucie County Fair Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 12478, Fort Pierce, FL 34978.
Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A service will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 11 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019