Charlotte June Platz Heck
Charlotte June Platz Heck, born June 20, 1927, reached the end of her life on July 24, 2020 after a life well-lived. Her daughters, Karen Heck (Bruce Olson), Janet Heck Doyle (Fred) and Diane Heck Butterfield (Jeff) know she is at peace and happy to be reunited with her husband, Carroll Gustav (Gus) Heck and all of her family and friends who preceded her in death. From Baltimore to Buffalo to Port St. Lucie, June lived a life of caring kindness, love of learning and adventure. Her daughters and grandchildren (Carly and Adam Butterfield and Lucas Callaghan Gustav Doyle) will honor and memorialize their parents and grandparents by living a life of respect for all, extending kindness and working to make the world better. No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.