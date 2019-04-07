|
Chee Chee Ricou Gunsolus
Stuart, FL
Chee Chee Ricou Gunsolus, age 94, died on March 26, 2019. Born, Flora Alice to Earl and Florence Ricou on January 25, 1925, she was always called Chee Chee because her brother Earl could not pronounce "sister." Chee Chee, was an outdoors person even as a child and could out fish and hunt and horseback ride any of the fellows. She led a very unconventional life and preferred her unconventional name. She made it her legal name in 1982.
Chee Chee was one of the first nurse cadets at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital. There she met a young intern, John Gunsolus. They were married in 1947 and Chee Chee helped him set up his practice in Stuart in 1951. The marriage produced three children, Eileen, John, Jr. "Ducker" and Ann.
Following her divorce in 1971, Chee Chee returned to the outdoors where she worked cattle, fished and hunted. Her close friendship with Frances Langford and Ralph Evinrude led to many fun-filled cruises and parties.
She returned to nursing at Martin Memorial Hospital, becoming the operating-room supply manager. She retired in 1991 and afterward fished whenever she could as long as she could.
Chee Chee is survived by her three children and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother's widow, Janet "Beanie" Ricou.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Florida Oceanographic Society, c/o Mark Perry, 8900 NE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34996 to be used for oyster restoration.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019