Cheryl C. Gaydos
Cheryl C. Gaydos, Age 70. Peacefully passed on August 28, 2020 after a valiant, and often inspiring, battle with ALS. Born Cheryl Anne Curry on October 18, 1949, the daughter of James and Thelma (Tidd) Curry in Island Falls, Maine. She was a graduate of Northwestern Community College and the Ashton Art Institute in Connecticut. She was the past president of the National Kitchen and Bath Association - Florida Chapter, Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer, licensed Interior Designer, real estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway of Stuart, and co-owner of the Infinity Center of Light in Jensen Beach. She was an active member of many local associations and touched the lives of many with her contagious enthusiasm and tireless work ethic.
Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; her daughters Tammy (Christopher) Bradley of Jensen Beach, FL and Elaine (Jay) Penske of California; son Richard (Jewell) Carpentier of New York, and nine grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Deborah (Thomas) Charbonneau of Wolcott, CT, Kathy (Rick Drewes) Mascolo of Jensen Beach, and Jamie Scacca of Port St. Lucie. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Donald Curry.
Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Treasure Coast Hospice at Mayes Center, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. https://treasurehealth.org/292/Donate
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.