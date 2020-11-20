Cheryl Jarvis



Vero Beach - On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Cheryl Jarvis, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Vero Beach, FL.



Cheryl was born on June 2, 1944 in Pensacola, FL to George and Marjorie



(McInnis) Christiansen. Raised near Chicago she also resided in Ohio and Georgia before she found her way back to Florida in 2009. "Florida Born" was on her license plate and she was very proud that not many could claim that distinction.



Cheryl was very spiritual and found comfort in the Lutheran Church. When she was a young girl, she would sneak out of the house to attend church services and she made church an important part of her children's lives.



She had a passion for crafts, painting, needlework, pottery, jewelry making, which are proudly displayed and worn by friends and family.



Known for her kindness and compassion, she knitted caps for the homeless and made sure less fortunate families had Christmas gifts for their children.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, George and her mother, Marjorie. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob), her children Donna Lewis (Nat) and Darrin Clarke (Jennifer), whom she shared with her former spouse, James Clarke. Her extended family include her grandchildren Jessica, Natalie, Tristan and Camden, step-children Stephanie Pettitt (James), Beth Mitchell (Thomas) and John Jarvis (Lindsay), her step-grandchildren Sam, Vivian, Sarah, James, Dylan and Sage, her brothers Don, Paul, Gary and Mark, her beloved dog Daisy, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.



A private service will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020.









