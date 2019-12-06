Services
Chris L. Buchanan Obituary
Chris L. Buchanan

Okeechobee - Chris L. Buchanan, age 68, of Okeechobee passed away suddenly on October 17, 2019. Chris is survived by his wife, Debora (Debbie) and Johnathan (Johnny) Reese. He is also survived by brother; Steven Buchanan (Dee); sister Julie (Mark) Wall, sister-in-law; Patty (Bob) Piana, brother-in-law; Adam (Heather) Anderson, many nieces and nephews, and life long friend, Jim Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3375 20th St, Suite 100, Vero Beach, Fl 32960. There will be a celebration of life for Chris held at Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart FL on December 14th at 1pm. We are asking everyone to bring a favorite picture of Chris to be displayed at the service. Please visit his complete obituary at www.martin-funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
