|
|
Christen Nielsen
Stuart - 1920-2020
A Danish Captain, 99 years young, sailed on his last final journey on January 17, 2020. Christen Nielsen arrived from Denmark on the ship United States to New York in 1924 at age 4. He served the U.S. Navy in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters on board the U.S.S. Wichita, a Heavy Cruiser, achieved the rank of Chief Machinist Mate and received the Purple Heart. During shore leave and through Danish Folk Dances he met and swept off her feet the love of his life, Agnes (Sissy) Nielsen. Chris and Sissy married in 1945 in the Brooklyn Salem Danish Church, and after the war they headed West in 1947. They traveled 15-20 miles per hour in their 1935 Plymouth suffering from a square crankshaft, landing in Trinidad, Colorado. Chris became a saddle maker, attending the Trinidad Junior College, and was a craftsman and an artist in all he did. After daughter Linda was born, Chris heard the call of the sea and his Viking roots, heading to Florida where sons Kit and Egon were born.
Continuing their Danish traditions and lifestyle, with their beloved "Danske Kolde Bord" (or Danish Cold Table) with family and friends over 74 years of marriage. This legacy continues today with many an Akvavit Skal. Chris had an encyclopedic memory of stories, songs, and poems. One of Chris' greatest joys was storytelling, mixing facts and humor and bringing new insights into common fairytale characters such as Cinderella and Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater, and teaching us the Navy's definition of dancing. On Chris and Sissy's voyages, they said, "As long as we have each other and plenty of snacks, we'll be fine." It was a 74-year love affair, full of dancing, laughter, and family. Life was an adventure, from sailing on the home-built, ferro-cement, 30-foot "Miss Tress" to exploring Old Florida and North Carolina with kids in tow. During family hiking and camping and as a Boy Scout Leader he taught two memorable lessons: "when it rains you get wet" and "how do you know when you're comfortable unless you've been miserable?"
Chris is survived by his wife of 74 years; Sissy; daughter Linda; son Kit; grandkids Brian, Egon Jon, Nicole, and Jasmyn; great grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe, Miquie, and Johnathan; and a treasure of nephews, nieces, and their families. Chris is preceded in death by his son Egon; grandson Erik; and his six siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palm City (2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City, FL 34990). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the military Honor Flight or American Legion. Despite being a great storyteller, Chris was a man of few words, so Skal Chris!
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020