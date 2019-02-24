Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Camellia Room at Leu Gardens
Orlando, FL
Christine Elizabeth Milan-Williams

Christine Elizabeth (Milan) Milan-Williams died on January 24, 2019 at the age of 63 from ocular melanoma. Chris was the loving wife of Randy Milan-Williams and incredible mother to Kristy Walson (Jamie) and Brianne Smith (Mark). Her five grandchildren brought her immense joy.

Chris is also survived by six of her siblings: Chuck, Mary, Jim, Sam, Jean, and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Alberta, and brother Tony.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11am in the Camellia Room at Leu Gardens in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019
