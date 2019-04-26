|
Christopher James Blatus
Vero Beach, FL
Christopher J. Blatus, 56, of Vero Beach, Florida, died April 18, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born to the late James Blatus and Carol Blatus on August 28, 1962, in Long Island, New York. Chris moved with his family to Florida in 1975 where he graduated from Vero Beach High School with Honors in 1980. He attended the University of Florida and decided to relocate back to Vero Beach in 1984, where he worked as a waiter at P.V. Martin's Restaurant. In 1991, Chris decided to focus his gifts and talents on a career in nursing. He graduated with his Associates in Nursing from Indian River State College in 1993 and began a successful career in Health Care. He excelled in any area of nursing he pursued and was promoted to Director of Nursing at Fort Pierce Health Care in 2009. His passion for the field and his intellect made him an exceptional nurse. He touched many people with his love and caring attitude.
Chris loved traveling and fell in love with Costa Rica. With being bilingual, he lived there for a year to experience the culture. His last trip was to Thailand, where he met more new friends. His outgoing and adventurous personality captivated everyone he met.
Chris is survived by his mother, Carol Blatus; sisters, Patricia Blatus and Jeannie Burke (Leo) both of Vero Beach and nephew, Mark Brandon Quercioli of Evergreen, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Blatus and father, James Blatus.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 26, 2019