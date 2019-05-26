|
|
Christopher James Frey
Hutchinson Island, FL
Christopher James Frey of Hutchinson Island, FL passed away May 6, 2019. Born on June 13, 1968 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Chris graduated from Purdue University with a NROTC scholarship and a degree in Industrial Engineering. He commissioned in the United States Navy and graduated from Nuclear Engineering School and Submarine School. Chris left the Navy in 1995 with the rank of Lieutenant after a four year assignment out of Pearl Harbor, HI. Preceded in death by his brother Kevin Frey; Chris is survived by his parents Patricia and Michael Frey of Hutchinson Island, FL; his brother, Jason Michael Frey; sister in law, Allie Frey; nephews, Kevin and Alexander Frey and niece Amelia Frey of Palm Bay, FL. A graveside service for Christopher will be held at 11:30 am on May 31, 2019 Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 N. US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL, 34946.Donations can be made out to autism speaks.
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019