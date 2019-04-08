Resources
Christopher Peter Juliano


In Loving Memory of

Christopher Peter Juliano



March 14, 1975 - April 8, 2000

It still seems so hard to comprehend

that you're no longer here,

but all the happy memories will help to keep you near.

Today is a reminder that life's road is sometimes rough

because the time we shared just wasn't long enough.

Your thought about with pride

with each mention of your name,

death cannot change the love that still remains.

You were someone special who was thought so highly of,

who'll always be remembered

with affection, warmth and love.

So, on this day we're sending

a special message to heaven above,

for all the angels to take care of you

and give you all our love.

In Loving Memory,

Mom, Dad, and Tim

Each life is a miracle that changes the world and leaves it a better place than it was before. Chris' legacy of helping others remains alive through continuing (tax deductible) contributions by family, friends and neighbors to the Chris Juliano Memorial Fund (P.O. Box 2851, Hickory, NC 28603). Earnings from the Fund are used to provide continued ambulance service and needed equipment for area health care providers in the communities of Beech Mountain, Elk River, Banner Elk and Sugar Mountain.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 8, 2019
