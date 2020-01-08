Services
Stone Brothers Funeral Home - Fort Pierce
317 N 7th St
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-1800
Cindy Louise Canady Bowers

Cindy Louise Canady Bowers Obituary
Cindy Louise Canady Bowers

Fort Pierce - Cindy L. Canady Bowers (62), died December 31, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. A Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Stone Brothers Funeral Home, 317 North 7th Street. A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at Northside Worship Center, 3100 St. Lucie Boulevard. A Graveside service will be held on 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 U.S. Hwy 98 S., Lakeland, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
