Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Claire Helene Lynner Obituary
Claire Helene Lynner

Vero Beach - Claire Helene Lynner, 89, died February 29, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to Russell and Margaret Mooney and raised in Rockville Centre, New York and briefly in Connecticut. Claire married Paul K. Lynner on May 30, 1952 and they moved to Carle Place, New York to raise their family and each worked at Hofstra University, though Claire only briefly as the Women's Tennis Coach. In 1991, they moved to Sea Oaks in Vero Beach to start the next chapter in their lives.

Claire was an avid tennis and bridge player both on Long Island and at Sea Oaks and an important part of Sea Oaks community.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and her daughter Meg Lynner.

Survivors include: Kitt Connolly (Michael) of Cooperstown, NY, Kris Lynner (Sylvette) of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Liz Lynner (Jim Palenchar) of Denver, CO in addition to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered by family and friends alike for her strength of character, wit, compassion and competitiveness.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of the Treasure Coast, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

At the request of the family, there will be no service.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
