Clara F. Chant

Clara F. Chant Obituary
Clara F. Chant

Jensen Beach - Clara F. Chant (nee Elliott), 95, of Jensen Beach, formerly of Westville, NJ passed peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank and son, Frank III (Deborah). She is survived by son, Robert (Joann) of Jensen Beach, grandchildren Michael (Franca), Bryan (Dana), Eric and Morgan and great grandchildren Cameron and Nicholas. Clare in her later years attended All Saint's Episcopal Church, Jensen Beach. She was active in the Women's Fellowship and with her many friends, Clare pursued her love of sewing and the activities of Bethany. Interment to be private.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019
