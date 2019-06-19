|
Clara K. Abrahamson
Port Saint Lucie - She will be sadly missed by all those who love her. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11 A.M. at Forest Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Carr .Graveside committal services to immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park Palm City.Online condolences at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 19, 2019